Blake Lively’s underrated movie hits Netflix

“Особо опасны” - детективный триллер с Аароном Тейлором-Джонсоном, Сальмой Хайек и другими звездами первой величины.

After her first major appearance on Gossip Girl, which ended in 2012 with 121 episodes, Blake Lively has appeared in a small number of new films. However, whoever she plays: the ageless romantic heroine in The Age of Adaline or the girl trying to escape from the sharks in The Shallows, like the representative of high society in Woody Allen’s High Life, Blake can be counted on, because on the set she gives all the best 100 percent. She manages to play wacky and intimidating characters as in A Simple Request, as well as undercover operatives as in Rhythm Section. However, there is one film that many could have missed despite its strong cast.

After the filming of “Gossips” was completed, Blake Lively returned to the big screen with the role in Oliver Stone’s “Wanted”. The heroine of the American actress Oh, or Ophelia lives in a Swedish family with the characters Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Taylor Kitsch. They are young millionaires who grow the best herb in the world and do not know the sadness.

Far less political than most of the director’s projects, the story is about how the ruthless leader of the cartel, Salma Hayek’s heroine, moves into the territory of a calm trio, leading to a clash between rival factions. Drug Enforcement Agent (John Travolta) finds himself right at the center of a scandal.

Definitely, Wanted is not Stone’s best film, but the amazing cast, including Benicio Del Toro and Trevor Donovan, raises interest in the film.

The $ 45 million Wanted project may have disappointed its creators in 2012 when it only grossed $ 83 million at the box office, but this is the type of underrated thriller that will play well on Netflix. We are adding to the list of must-see pictures as a matter of urgency.