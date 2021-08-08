Cameron Diaz may return to movies (but that’s not certain)

Cameron Diaz

At the beginning of this year, there was news that Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden became parents: the couple had a daughter, whom they named Raddix (the child to the spouses, most likely, was given birth by a surrogate mother). The former actress is madly in love with the new role of the mother – she has repeatedly said that she enjoys motherhood. However, according to a source, Cameron is considering returning to the cinema.

Cameron enjoys spending time with her husband and child. She had been working steadily for nearly 20 years and needed a break. She likes to be a mother, now this is her main goal. She plans to be very selective in any projects in the future, while in the meantime she is focused on the family,

– told the insider to ET.



Cameron Diaz in the movie “Annie”

By the way, Diaz’s colleague, 46-year-old Eva Mendes, adheres to similar principles. Having starred several years ago for the last time in a movie, the star focused on family life with her lover Ryan Gosling and raising their two daughters. She is not going to put an end to her acting career, but she can no longer agree to any roles, since now she must set an example for her children.

The last film Diaz, released on screens, was the film “Annie”. The film was released in 2014, and in 2015 the actress tied the knot with Madden and devoted herself to her family. During one of her recent live streams on Instagram, 47-year-old Cameron called motherhood “the best part of my life.”

I like being a mother. This is the best part of my life. I am so grateful and so happy, and this is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m glad I did it to Benji. We’re having a great time. I’m just in awe and I can’t believe it – she shared.



Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz







