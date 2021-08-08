Cameron Diaz named the real reason for rejecting acting

Актриса рассказала, что сейчас занимает все ее мысли, и почему в ее жизни пока не остается места Голливуду.

It has been 7 years since Cameron Diaz appeared in new films. Since the days of “Annie” the actress has not even starred in the image cameo or in a small episode.

Now we finally know why the 48-year-old actress continues to keep her career on hiatus. In an interview with Bruce Bozzie On February 18, the actress told what prevents her from returning to Hollywood.

To begin with, she answered a question regarding whether she plans to return to the industry in principle. To which the woman frankly admitted that she was never going to say “never” in her life. She is not that kind of person, therefore, although she does not enthusiastically wait for the moment when she will be able to withdraw again, she cannot say that she will no longer participate in the films either.

Diaz explained which factor most influenced her decision to suspend filming: “I can’t imagine myself as a mother when my child is only a year old, who runs off to shoot. I can’t help but be with her for 14 or even 16 hours a day. I just can’t do that. I would not be the kind of mother I am now if I had chosen a different time to devote myself to motherhood ”.

We remind you that a movie star and Benji Madden quietly greeted the birth of their baby girl, Raddix Madden, over a year ago. They announced her birth in January 2020.









“She immediately captured our hearts, and complemented our family. And even though we are very happy with the news, we would also like to protect the child and provide her with privacy. Therefore, we will not post photos or share other details. Let’s just say that she is an incredible cutie. Some will even say that she is red, ”the couple wrote in their shared post on the occasion of the birth of their daughter.

In a new interview, Diaz explained that she is now focused exclusively on the family, in addition to working with the wine brand. Avaline… “Avaline – the only day-to-day work I do besides the role of wife and mother, which seems very … rewarding. “

The Charlie’s Angels star added: “This has been the most intense part of my life so far. Probably, latently, I was waiting for this particular proposal, so I did not do anything else. “

Keeping her promise to keep her daughter in the shadows, Diaz told Jimmy Fallon about what her quarantine experience as a new mom was like. In the July issue of Tonight Show, she said, “It was heaven. Literally every single day, things happen that explain that she is no longer the child she was yesterday … It’s so nice to see this growth and to be a part of it, to help her and allow her to be herself. “

Madden and Diaz tied the knot in 2015 at her Beverly Hills home. The bridesmaids were Benji’s daughter-in-law, Nicole Richie, and Cameron’s good friend and colleague, Drew Barrymore.

Throughout their seven-year romance, Diaz said that she never loved anyone like her spouse.