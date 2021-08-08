Cameron Diaz spoke about the reasons for leaving the acting profession and called Hollywood actors infantile

Cameron Diaz

In 2014, the famous Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz left the profession and does not regret it at all. Speaking to former co-star Gwyneth Paltrow for the YouTube show In Goop Health: The Sessions, the 47-year-old star revealed what prompted her to leave acting.

I just decided that I want everything to be different in my life. I’ve worked so long and hard, starred in films, and it’s such a torment. I left no room for my personal life. And then I decided to stop filming and focused on my personal life, on relationships with family and friends. Then Benji and I (the husband of the actress. – Ed.) Met and got married almost immediately, because we both knew we had to do it,

– said Diaz.

Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden of Good Charlotte in 2015 after a 10-month romance. In January of this year, the couple became parents – they had a daughter, Raddix.



Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

Cameron added that after leaving acting, she finally felt peaceful.

Peace of mind reigns in my soul, because I finally take care of myself. I feel simple and light. It’s strange to say that. I know that many people will not understand this, I know that you understand this. It is very difficult to work at this level, to be in public and to expose yourself for everyone to see. A lot of energy is directed at you when you are a prominent actor and are under constant pressure,

– the star shares.

The actress added that, in her opinion, Hollywood actors are too childish, as they are in such a position when others take care of them.

You go to the set, everyone wants to carry your bag, you are not allowed to do anything. God forbid, if something happens to you: then they will not be able to finish shooting the film.









In the vast majority of cases, your life simply becomes limited. And people you don’t know are doing something for you, serving you. It has never been comfortable for me. This was not my comfort zone.

Ultimately, I needed to be self-sufficient again. I really needed to know that I can take care of myself, prove that I know how to be an adult and how to cope with all the difficulties, be responsible and live the way I want, and not how it should be in the opinion of others. of people,

– concluded Diaz.