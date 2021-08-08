Sunday, August 8, 2021
    Sharla Hamblin

    Cameron Diaz spoke live with fans on Instagram

    Cameron Diaz

    Recently, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz has been stepping up her social media activity, arranging live broadcasts on Instagram. The Hollywood star, who several years ago decided to end her film career, now increasingly communicates with fans on the social network, attracting guests to these conversations. Her last appearance on the network showed how Cameron is learning to cope with online broadcasts.

    After launching the chat, Diaz did not immediately understand the tools of instagram, admitting that the social network makes her experience failure after failure. The followers were happy to see her and encouraged her in the comments.

    On live broadcasts, the movie star sometimes talks about family life with 41-year-old husband Benji Madden. In January of this year, they announced on Instagram that they became the parents of their daughter Raddix, but the details of her birth are still kept secret.
    I go to bed early and wake up early. And Benji is an owl, later goes to bed. For parents of a young child, this is a great combination. I wake up earlier and all morning I am next to my daughter, and then he wakes up and replaces me. It’s very valuable … Benji puts her to bed. He is a wonderful father Cameron said in a recent online conversation.

    Source
    Us weekly

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru/Instagram





    Sharla Hamblin

