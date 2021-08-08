Courteney Cox, the only one of all the Friends, is offended by the organizing committee of the Emmy award

Так, исполнительница роли Моники до сих пор не может простить организаторам того, что она ни разу не была номинирована на “Эмми”.

When it comes to Emmy nominations, Courteney Cox always feels like a sideline. And to be the only one of the entire main cast of “Friends”, which did not receive at least a nomination from the most prestigious television award, it seems for a 57-year-old woman to be a very offensive no coincidence.

“It always hurts my feelings. When each of the cast members was nominated, but not me, ”admitted Courtney Cox, surrounded by Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on the air of the podcast Howard Stern’s Sirius XM.

The now 52-year-old Aniston won the 2002 Best Leading Actress statuette for her role as cheeky, frivolous fashionista and sex symbol Rachel Greene. As for Kudrow, who portrayed the strange but creative Phoebe in the series, her award went to her back in 1998 – that’s just in the nomination “Best Supporting Actress”. And the male cast of Friends was not left out: 51-year-old Matthew Perry, 54-year-old David Schwimmer, and 53-year-old Matt LeBlanc received nominations during NBC’s broadcast of ten seasons of the series. But Cox, who portrayed the pedantic, energetic and incredibly funny Monica on the screen, received a cold shower from the Emmy every once in a while.

“I was happy for everyone, but when I finally realized that I was the only one without nominations, I was shocked. It was painful, ”admitted Cox, who, even two decades after the start of the series, cannot contain her disappointment.

However, Kourtney’s relief came the moment she was nominated for a Golden Globe. In 2010, she received acclaim and acclaim for her role as Jules Cobb in Predator City.









“The only thing that made me feel good because they all won and received nominations was that they celebrated my performance in the City of Predators. I pretended it didn’t matter at all, but it really meant a lot to me. “

“I wanted my colleagues to respect me. I understand that the Golden Globes are not colleagues, but it still helped to ease my pain. “

Although Cox was not ignored on the Emmy, the sitcom star, who won several other nominations in 1995 and 1996 for her role in Friends, says she has always been rooting for her colleagues.

“I want them to win. Sometimes I just want to be with them. Both boys and girls deserve every nomination. I am in awe of Jennifer’s and Lisa’s talent. “

Courtney revealed that she is still incredibly happy when she looks at new projects of her former friends on “Friends”.