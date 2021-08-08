https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210728/kardashyan-1743282464.html

“Cutie” Kim Kardashian amazed the Network with spicy photos from 10 years ago

American fashion model Kim Kardashian shared with Instagram subscribers two photos from her personal archive, taken in the summer of 2001, inc-news reports.

MOSCOW, July 28 / Radio Sputnik. American fashion model Kim Kardashian shared with Instagram subscribers two photos from her personal archive taken in the summer of 2001, according to inc-news. Lucas’s followers were delighted with the series of archived photos and gave Kardashians almost three million likes and thousands of comments. “Cutie in Cabo (Cabo San Lucas, – Ed.)” that Kim Kardashian surprised fans with “emaciated” buttocks. Short and to the point. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

