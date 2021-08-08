Dakota Johnson proposed marriage to her boyfriend, Chris Martin?

Is Dakota Johnson Not a Free Woman Again?

The actress was seen over the weekend, proudly wearing a large green ring on her wedding finger, suggesting that her boyfriend Chris Martin proposed to the actress.

With no other jewelry on her left hand, the Fifty Shades of Gray star grabbed the spotlight when Johnson at one point brought her hand to her face and the ring was on full-screen scrutiny while she was on the phone.

Representatives for Martin and Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Johnson, 31, and Martin, 43, began their romantic relationship in 2017, when the couple were spotted on a date together at a Los Angeles sushi establishment.

Since then, these mostly private couples have kept their relationship strong, with sources previously saying they “take each other pretty seriously.”

“They are very humble together,” an insider said back in April. “… They seem to enjoy leading a quiet life. They seem to be getting more serious. “

Earlier this year, Johnson and Martin collaborated creatively when Johnson directed the music video for Martin’s hit band Coldplay.









“The experience was pretty dreamy,” she said in an interview with Extra after the video’s debut on Valentine’s Day.

“I’m so grateful to have such a great opportunity,” Johnson told the publication. “I’ve worked with such incredible artists in every department. I was extremely honored to make this video. “

Martin’s ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he has children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, approve of Johnson, who said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar: “I just love her.”