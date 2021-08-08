Ed Sheeran and Julia Roberts decided to save money, so they checked into the same hotel room

It turns out that world-class stars also save! Sometimes it seems to celebrities that the invoice is not a wise investment of money.

This happened with British musician Ed Sheeran and Hollywood actress Julia Roberts. The two celebrities arrived in Australia on personal matters, but were forced to stay in a hotel for a 14-day quarantine. The place where Ed and Julia were sent billed $ 6,000 for their accommodation. This amount seemed very high for celebrities, so they decided to settle in one room.

According to Australian publications, Ed and Julia agreed between themselves, and made one decision for two – they will live 14 days in one issue. True, Sheeran flew to Australia accompanied by his wife and their 7-month-old daughter. Roberts was completely alone in the country. By the way, in addition to celebrities, there were two other guests living in this room who were not related to show business. Who these people are is also unknown.

For the sake of fairness, we note that the room was not a standard ordinary room with several rooms, but a real mansion. This room consisted of as many as five bedrooms, a large pool in the courtyard and a gorgeous view of the local river. The cost of $ 6,000 also included personal security for celebrities and the constant presence of patrolmen from the police station on the territory. This way Ed and his family and Julia could feel completely safe.









Julia Roberts ended up in Australia through her work. Now preparations are underway for the filming of a thriller in which the actress plays the main role. Her partner in this project is Sean Penn. How long the star will have to stay in Australia is still unknown.

Ed Sheeran and his family arrived on the continent on sadder news. The fact is that in the Hawkesbury region there was a memorial ceremony dedicated to the singer’s friend Michael Goodinski. The man was a fairly well-known entrepreneur in Melbourne, and also had his own company in the music industry. Michael died on March 2, 2021, at the age of 69. During his farewell to Goodinski, Ed Sheeran performed his hit Castle On The Hill. This song was Michael’s favorite in the repertoire of the British singer. After that, he performed the second song, which is dedicated to 7-month-old daughter Lyra. On the last lines, Sheeran could not resist and burst into tears on stage. For Ed, Gudinski was a good friend and also a career mentor.