Emily Blunt shown as Black Widow thanks to DeepFake

Now it is difficult to imagine in the role of Natasha Romanoff someone other than Scarlett Johansson, but this place in the MCU was originally intended for Emily Blunt. The actress had to turn down the studio’s offer as she was already busy filming Gulliver’s Travels, and yet fans from time to time speculated about what Black Widow films would be if Blunt played her.

Now the usual fantasies have come to an end, because thanks to the DeepFake video, which appeared on the Shamook YouTube channel the day before, you can see with your own eyes how Emily becomes a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress replaced Johansson in a number of iconic Black Widow scenes, from her appearance in Iron Man 2 to her showdown with Captain Marvel in Avengers: Endgame.









Of course, as in the rest of the deepfake videos, the character still has Scarlett’s voice, but the visuals are incredibly convincing. And although it’s a little strange to look at Blunt in a cult role, it becomes clear that she really could become an important part of the MCU and would certainly add something of her own to the image of Black Widow.

Of course, the video was just a little fun, and the hearts of the fans will still belong to Johansson. The death of Natasha became one of the most emotional scenes of the “End”, but her story is not over yet. The solo film of the heroine “Black Widow” will be released on November 5th.