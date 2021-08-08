Emma Stone’s daughter’s name was revealed two months after her birth, HELLO! Russia

Actress Emma Stone and SNL director Dave McCarey never comment on his personal life, but the media still managed to find out in September last year that the lovers were secretly married and are waiting for their first child. The star of the film “La la Land” did not confirm or deny anything, but after a while the paparazzi filmed her walking with a large belly. And in March of this year, TMZ reported that there was a replenishment in the Stone-McCarey family. For a long time, the gender and name of the child were unknown, and the journalists collected information literally bit by bit.

So, a couple of weeks after giving birth, it became known that the actress, who recently presented to the public her new film work – the film “Cruella”, in which she played the main role, had a daughter. And on the eve, the same edition of TMZ published the name of the baby: Emma Stone’s daughter is named Louise Jean McCarey. The source of information was the birth certificate, which fell into the possession of journalists. Given that the past insiders turned out to be true, there is no reason to doubt the name.

Dave McCarey and Emma Stone









Recall Emma Stone started dating SNL director Dave McCarey about three years ago. They met on the set of Saturday Night Live. Dave was the screenwriter for a funny episode, in which Emma became a participant, the romance between them spun rapidly. A sense of humor is what the actress has always appreciated in her boyfriends, but what Stone appreciates even more lately – privacy in her personal life. For all the time that the couple were together, the photographers managed to make only a couple of their joint shots. Prior to her romance with Dave, Emma Stone had a three-year relationship with Spider-Man actor and co-star Andrew Garfield.

That she dreams of her own family and children, Emma admitted back in 2018 in an interview with the American Elle. According to the actress, her attitude towards this has changed a lot with age:

My opinion about children changed as I got older. Before I had a chance to babysit children and as a teenager I thought: “I will never get married and I will never have children.” Then I got older and I had other thoughts: “I really want to get married, I really want to have children.” The period when I was between 20 and 30 turned out to be really incredibly interesting, a lot of things happened – both positive and not so much. But the turn of 30 is surprisingly crystallizing your outlook on life. Instead of just living the dreams that I had since my youth, doing my favorite job, making new friends and so on, I suddenly wondered, what do I really want as an adult now?

