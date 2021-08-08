Excursions and shopping: Angelina Jolie with four children arrived in Paris

Angelina Jolie with Knox and Zakhara

Angelina Jolie, 46, is now in France and looks like she has a very busy program there! She has already managed to visit Provence, where she visited an apiary (Jolie recently became an ambassador of the Women for Bees program, which was launched by Guerlain and UNESCO), and then went to Paris, where her program is also scheduled by the minute.

On the trip, Jolie is accompanied by her four children: 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh and 13-year-old Knox. Shiloh and Knox are the biological children of the actress, born to Brad Pitt, while Pax and Zakhara are adopted.

Angelina Jolie with Pax, Knox, Zakhara and Shiloh

The whole family, of course, was waiting for the paparazzi. It looks like they followed the actress along her entire route, so that reporters knew in detail how she spent the day. First, all five visited the exhibition of the famous street artist Banksy, then went to the Kith store, and then hurried to the Guerlain store on the Champs Elysees.

Angelina Jolie and Knox Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

The appearance of a Hollywood star always causes excitement, but now special attention to Angelina is riveted also because rumors began to circulate in the press about her affair with Bella Hadid’s former lover, singer The Weeknd. They have already been seen together several times in Los Angeles restaurants.









However, many believe that this is not a novel at all, but business meetings, since The Weeknd is seriously determined to develop its acting career. Well, Jolie, of course, is a very experienced representative of the film industry, who also has production and directing experience, and it is quite logical to turn to her for advice.