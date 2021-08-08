Former lover Coulson Baker said he cheated on her with Megan Fox

Sommer Ray / Coulson Baker

Model Sommer Ray, 24, who dated Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, declared his infidelity. According to the girl, the 30-year-old rapper began dating 34-year-old actress Megan Fox even before he broke up with her.

She claims to have dated Baker when he had an affair with Fox while filming Midnight in the Grain Field. At the same time, interestingly, there was no intimacy between them.

I dated Coulson, but I never had sex with him. I make guys wait at least three months because I have to make sure that this person treats me well. Coulson never passed the test

At the same time, she added that she believes that the rapper really cheated on her with Megan Fox, so she does not feel guilty about talking about it publicly.

I was waiting for him at the hotel all the time while they filmed together. And I never thought that there was something between them. I thought she was older, she has a husband and children and everything like that,

Sommer said.

At the same time, she understood the rapper to some extent and said that she would have done the same.

I would probably do the same – cheat on Coulson with Megan Fox,

She said.

In an affair with a Hollywood star, she suspected her lover after she was not invited to the set of the Bloody Valentine video, citing coronavirus restrictions. Initially, it was supposed to star in Sommer, but the role eventually went to Megan.

Ray also noted that, in her opinion, even if she had sex with the rapper, he would still cheat on her with the actress. She nevertheless considers a couple of Megan and Coulson cute.









The novel by Megan Fox and Colson Baker was talked about last spring, and in the summer they already made it public on their social networks. Shortly before the new romance, Megan Fox broke up with her husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she had been married for 10 years. Now the couple is filing a divorce legally and trying to negotiate custody of their three sons.



