“Friends”: Rachel, Monica and Phoebe – actual images of their favorite heroines

Twenty-five years have passed since the premiere of the first episode of Friends, but we still love and watch the series dearly. And with enthusiasm we copy the images of the heroines that are relevant to this day (and the style of the 1990s in general). Today, May 27, we will finally see the long-awaited special episode of the sitcom, the shooting of which has been postponed several times. We do not know about you, but we are happy! Over the years, a lot has changed, we, someone’s children, the dollar exchange rate have grown, but the love for the cult series has not gone anywhere. In a sense, these ten seasons are a cultural heritage of the United States, Friends have influenced not only the style and hairstyles of several generations, but also the sense of humor and way of life. Who didn’t want to live together like the main characters?

In 2021, the 1990s and 2000s returned to fashion, and, of course, all women of fashion immediately turned to the wardrobes of Rachel, Monica and Phoebe for inspiration. Sometimes we all lack the childish dreaminess and spontaneity that Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) possesses. She sings and dances without hesitation, she is airy and talented, but nevertheless she is a firm person, she always knows what she wants. Of course, her extravagance and originality was reflected in her wardrobe. Remember the orange faux fur coat, ringed fingers, original hairstyles? But if we choose the look that we want to copy right now, it will be a bright red floral dress. We recommend pairing it with white high top sneakers or rough biker boots.

Shot from the series “Friends”

Monica (Courteney Cox) is remembered by everyone for her manic love for cleanliness and order. The most orderly and organized of the three heroines: remember how she washed someone else’s car on the street, followed by six more? In terms of style, Monica’s wardrobe is full of American classics, simple silhouettes and understated colors. Today we are choosing classics that are not out of trend: denim overalls and a white top (experiment with a crop shirt, top or top from a swimsuit).

Shot from the series “Friends”







Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) has always dressed a little more revealingly than her friends and loved to emphasize her sexuality: she wore miniskirts and seductive necklines. And, even appearing on the screen in a sweatshirt and house pants, she remained a playful girl. Over the course of ten years, her style has changed more than once, she grew up, chose more strict silhouettes, grew and cut her hair again. However, throughout the series, Rachel remained true to her favorite print – the cage. Fortunately, this trend has not lost its relevance for many years.

Images from the series “Friends”