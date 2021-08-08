Glenn Close surprised when Gwyneth Paltrow won an Oscar

According to Glenn Close, Gwyneth Paltrow did not deserve the most coveted film award.

American actress and producer Glenn Close, who starred in 101 Dalmatians, believes that Gwyneth Paltrow undeservedly won an Oscar in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

According to the famous 73-year-old movie star, the Academy made a big mistake that time. Glenn Close announced this on the Popcorn show.

The star believes that the gold statuette in the nomination “Best Actress” in 1999 was worthy of Fernanda Montenegro for her role in the film “Central Station”.

“I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow beat this incredible actress and I thought, ‘What? It doesn’t make sense, ”says Glenn, recalling that nomination.









The actress believes that the amount of money invested in the film and the “grip” of the plot of the picture with the public affects the winning in the nomination. As for his own mistakes at the Oscars, Glenn Close is philosophical about them. Recall that the actress is the record holder for the number of nominations without victories. In total, Glenn Close has been nominated for an Oscar seven times.

Gwyneth Paltrow received her first and only Oscar in 1999. In the same year, the actress received the Screen Actors Guild Award.

