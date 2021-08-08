Gwyneth Paltrow told how to deal with depression, Instagram, latest news :: Showbiz :: Dni.ru

Gwyneth Paltrow is famous for her positive attitude and worldly wisdom. This time, the star decided to fight sad thoughts.

Recently, funny pictures of Paltrow have appeared on social networks. The actress appeared in front of the fans wearing glasses and multi-colored pajamas, without makeup. In the photo, the star jumps with an “asterisk”, mouth wide open. The subscribers were delighted with the positive attitude of the idol, but at first they did not understand what it was for.

“I found a way to disperse sad thoughts. You put on something with a bright floral pattern and start to move actively, humming something or just shouting out loud,” Paltrow justified. “It is important to try to feel comfortable in any situation. There is an opportunity, try to walk and go shopping,” – said Gwyneth. She also shared an observation: if you give up makeup, then suddenly there is time for many interesting things.









Earlier, the star told reporters that she loves cosmetics and perfumes, but everything should be reasonable. In her opinion, it is important to be able to correctly select both for the image and the event, otherwise you can get into an absurd situation.

We will remind, in 2011, Gwyneth Paltrow starred in Steven Soderbergh’s film “Contagion”. Recently, this particular picture was called a prediction film, since many users believe that the authors predicted an epidemic of coronavirus from China eight years before it began.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “ZEN” – ONLY IMPORTANT NEWS