Harvey Weinstein encouraged his victims to have sex, citing the success of Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek as examples.

The trial of the former film producer, 67-year-old Harvey Weinstein, continues. He was charged with criminal offenses, violence and harassment. One of his alleged victims, Don Dunning, 40, appeared this week as a witness in court. The prosecution gave her the floor to reveal the defendant’s model of behavior.

Dunning said that the producer forced her to have sex, citing the success of Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek, who allegedly agreed to his terms in exchange for movie roles.

Don Dunning met Harvey Weinstein when she was 24 years old and she worked as a waitress in a nightclub in New York. Don was an aspiring actress who came from Ohio and enrolled in the Parsons School of Design. According to her, Weinstein considered her candidacy for the role in the film “The Price of Treason” (Derailed) and for roles in other projects.



Don Dunning told the court about the producer’s harassment. According to her, having received another refusal, he shouted at her. He brandished filming contracts, offering them to her in exchange for sex.

He got very angry, said: “You will never be successful in the movie business! This is how the industry works! This is how I made three actresses!”

Don Dunning remembered her conversation with the producer.

When the prosecutor asked her if Weinstein had named the three actresses, Dunning replied that he had named Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek, but could not remember the name of the third actress.



Neither Hayek nor Theron are officially involved in the trial, but both spoke out about Weinstein in 2017, when the #MeToo movement was gaining momentum and all of Hollywood was discussing the scandal. Salma called the producer a monster and talked about his harassment, and Charlize said that she had no such experience in a relationship with Weinstein, but she is not surprised by the stories of the victims.

In December 2019, The New York Times published an interview with Theron, which the actress gave for the release of the movie “Scandal” (Bombshell). In a conversation with the journalist of the publication, we were talking about Weinstein. The actress stated that he used her name and the names of other actresses in the harassment.

He did it with everyone. I set women against each other. In this he was a master, he could say: “Well, I’m talking to Gwyneth for this movie …”. One of his remarks was that Rene (Zellweger. – Approx. ed.) and I slept with him to get the job. There were no boundaries for him,

– said Theron.

Harvey Weinstein is now facing life in prison.