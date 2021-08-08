how Angelina Jolie adopted Maddox









Angie found it difficult to cope with all the legal subtleties, then she turned to Moon for help, and he went to meet her. The man saw how the star is in despair and how he sincerely dreams of quickly giving the little boy a family that he never had.

Thanks to the presence of a Cambodian father, adoption proceeded quickly, although the government took harsh measures against intercountry adoptions due to child trafficking. “There are many children in the world who need a better life. Then Angelina dreamed of becoming a mother, and wanted to become a mother precisely for the child who desperately needs care, ”said Sarat.







He talked about how Maddox was first seen by Brad Pitt’s ex-wife. “He was an intelligent, quick-witted, wonderful child who smiled at people more often than other children. I still remember his smile. Angie said that when she arrived at that shelter, Maddox smiled at her and raised his head, and did not start crying like the rest of the babies. He smiled at her – and it touched her heart, “- revealed the touching story of Moon in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Recently, a new twist has been outlined in the high-profile divorce proceedings of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The ex-lovers have officially divorced, but continue to resolve custody issues. Angie achieved the disqualification of a judge familiar with the actor.







