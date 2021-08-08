How to wean a child from listening to a Baby Shark track. Ryan Reynolds showed, and people predict his daughter trauma

Ryan Reynolds showed how he tries to discourage his daughter’s love for sharks, explaining that they are very dangerous. Blake Lively’s intervention was not without, and the fans believe that the girl’s psychological trauma is guaranteed. The actor did not get an Oscar, and now you should not count on the Father of the Year award either.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, known for his role as the main character in the movie “Deadpool”, posted on his Instagram account on April 25 vancityreynolds post in which he shared a life hack on raising children. The man decided to make his daughter stop loving sharks, and fans believe that his method can ruin the child’s childhood. Moreover, the baby loves not real predators, but their version from a sensational children’s song.

As the actor explained in his post on social media, his one-year-old daughter is constantly hitting a track called Baby Shark. This is a YouTube video in which children list the relatives of a small predator to rhythmic music and dance an uncomplicated dance.

Apparently, the actor decided to fight the regular listening to the jamming song, explaining to the child that sharks are not cute. In order for the baby to stop loving sea predators, the man watched a film with his daughter, which clearly shows how dangerous the animals are. The choice fell on the painting “The Shoal”, in which the girl’s mother, Blake Lively, played the main role. In the movie, a young surfer comes to a secluded beach in Mexico to ride a board. But the rest turns into a tragedy: a meeting with a giant shark almost costs the girl’s life.









vancityreynolds My one year old daughter loves Baby Shark. All day [слушает]… Every day. There is only one way to fix this.

Fans didn’t appreciate Ryan Reynolds’ educational life hack.

beeblee.o Childhood injuries remind of themselves for a long time in the future.

guy_cockell This will only confuse the child and cause her a little psychological trauma.

lmason1043 Then she will sleep in YOUR bed every night.

It turned out that a life hack might not work. After all, some parents have been convinced from their own experience that children, when watching “The Shallows”, are not rooting for the surfer at all.

bcorso My daughter loves this movie. She was six when she looked at it. Supported the shark!

