“I am a mother of two children!”: Keira Knightley will no longer be filmed nude

Keira Knightley

34-year-old Keira Knightley gave a long interview to The Financial Times and explained why she would no longer take part in explicit scenes. The actress admitted that she always felt absolutely comfortable when she appeared in the frame nude, but since she became a mother, everything has changed. Knightley and her husband James Ryton are raising four-year-old daughter Edie and Delilah, who was born last year.



Keira Knightley with her husband

Saggy nipples!

She joked.

In fact, I am really happy with my body. But I also don’t want to be naked in front of the entire film crew. I don’t consider it necessary to show my body



– said Kira.

The actress believes that now in films, bed scenes are becoming more and more explicit. That is why the star uses the services of understudies. And she chooses the actresses on her own, as in the case of The Aftermath and the scene with Alexander Skarsgard.

It was my choice. This is a perfect solution and a very interesting process. It’s like me, but better. She has a beautiful body, so she can do it for me. I just have to evaluate the similarities and approve the final choice,



– added the actress.









I used to feel comfortable undressing in front of the camera. But now I have a daughter, I’m over thirty. Although I am happy with my body, I no longer feel confident that I am ready to be naked,

– she said back that year.

Now her contract contains a clause specifying which parts of the actress’s body can and cannot be shown on the screen.