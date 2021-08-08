“I signed my life to Disney at a very young age.”

Let’s face it, we’re still not used to watching Selena Gomez build her acting career outside of Disney. The singer is currently filming the project “Murders in the same building”, which will be released on the Hulu service. And it is quite expected that working in a detective series is much different from “Wizards at Waverly Place.”

Selena Gomez (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

Selena Gomez got the main role in the new comedy detective Murders in One Building. During her summer press tour, the singer said about her new project: “I am drawn to this role because of its maturity.” According to the singer, she spent all her youth on a project that allowed her to remain a child for a long time.

“I signed my life at Disney at a very young age and didn’t know what I was doing,” Selena said. The 29-year-old actress admitted to acting like a child when she worked on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. “I was just running around the set,” she added.

Selena Gomez hasn’t appeared on a TV show since Wizards of Waverly Place ended in 2012, so she joked that she’s like a sponge that “soaks up all the wisdom” from her fellow comedy legends.









Shot from the series “The Wizards of Waverly Place”

“It’s very nice to be on TV again and it’s nice to be cast for my present, which wasn’t the case before,” Selena said. And later she confessed: “I don’t know if I’m a good actress. I’m just doing my job. “

Selena Gomez (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

Recall that at the end of August will be released the series “Murders in the same building”, in which Selena Gomez played along with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The plot revolves around a trio of neighbors in an upmarket Upper West Side apartment building who join forces to solve a murder near them.