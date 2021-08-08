Iconic polka dot dresses from the movie

The polka dot print disappeared from screens in the 1950s, and no matter how designers tried to rethink it, the glory of the retro was forever entrenched in it. The appearance of the heroine in a dress with polka dots is an application for success or, at least, the presence of “the sweetest heroine” in the frame, whatever the storyline. In this collection, we have collected everyone whose polka-dot looks we especially love. From Julia Roberts in a chunky polka-dotted chocolate dress to Laura Dern’s slinky mini in Wild at Heart.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman (1990)

In 1990, “Pretty Woman” was released. This love story, unlike any other, instantly fell under the sights of critics and at the same time seduced an entire generation, making Julia Roberts the new darling of Hollywood. The evolution of the heroine’s style has allowed us to see both the defiantly short blue dress at the very beginning of the tape, and the elegant brown dress with white polka dots, which Vivienne wore to play polo. Featuring a gracefully flattering dress, paired with a matching white hat, white gloves and a leather belt, this look is still a hit at today’s most famous parties.

Joan Crawford in Mildred Pierce (1945)

In this film noir film by Michael Curtitz, Joan Crawford personifies a courageous mother who, for the welfare of her child, alienates herself from her daughter. Dramatic storyline and incredible performance that earned Joan Crawford an Oscar for Best Actress. Among her nominal images, both touching and bright, reflecting the inner world of the character, we tremblingly keep in our memory her beige dress with a belt in brown peas.

Joan Crawford in Mildred Pierce (1945) © Sunset Boulevard

Marilyn Monroe in the Seven Year Itch (1955)

In the 1955 film, Marilyn Monroe unleashes her comic palette and uses all her natural charm to create, in particular, one of the most iconic scenes in cinema: one where her white dress suddenly soars up for everyone. The first appearance of the actress in the frame was no less spectacular – in the image of Ella. She appeared before the viewer in a narrow white dress with polka dots, with a small fan in her hands.

Marilyn Monroe in the Seven Year Itch (1955) © Sunset Boulevard / Corbis via Getty Images







Sophia Loren in Such a Woman (1959)

Another legend of cinema in a dress with polka dots. In Sidney Lumet’s film Such a Woman, Sophia Loren plays a young woman who is under the auspices of a wealthy man many years older than her. Being in love with a young soldier, she manages to briefly get closer to her dream and spend some time with him. The heroine runs into the arms of her beloved, and now, dressed in a light white dress with small peas, she spends her best day in New York.

Sophia Loren in Such a Woman (1959) © Bettmann / Getty Images

Laura Dern in Wild at Heart (1990)

You probably know this movie from the scene with Elvis Presley singing Love Me Tender on the roof of his car against the backdrop of the sunset. Of course, the moment is cult and distracts the viewer’s attention from the sexual images of Laura Dern. Her outfits, in keeping with the spirit of the heroine, are often accompanied by red lipstick and spectacular styling. The image in a black polka-dot dress with a cowl collar is no exception. Delightful retro, intertwined with elements of the 1980s, inspires us to this day.