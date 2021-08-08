Ivanna Sakhno, Mila Kunis, Milla Jovovich, Vera Farmiga

All about new projects of Ukrainian women in Hollywood.

The concept of “ours in Hollywood” is acquiring new names, and a couple of years ago another name was added to the familiar Vera Farmiga or Olga Kurylenko – the beautiful Ivanna Sakhno. A native of Kiev from a family of filmmakers (mother is a TV director and father is a cameraman), she boldly set out to conquer the West. And she succeeded. But the new project has kind of brought her home. And we decided that this is an ideal occasion to take a closer look at what new works in 2021 Hollywood beauties with Ukrainian roots will delight us with.

Ivanna Sakhno – thriller “Peak of Fear”, in theaters from January 28

The Peak of Fear was filmed by Ukrainian director Stanislav Kapralov in English, which is already quite unusual for a Ukrainian project. An additional cherry on the cake was the decision of the producer of the tape, Sergei Lavrenyuk, to invite Ivanna Sakhno to the main role. And Ivanna, who has roles in the blockbusters “Pacific Rim 2”, “The Spy Who Dumped Me” and the HBO show “Melomanka”, could not refuse her compatriots. By her own admission, she is only happy to work with talented Ukrainian directors on interesting films, moreover, the role in “The Peak of Fear” required high physical activity and this is exactly the challenge that Sakhno was waiting for. According to the plot of the thriller, a young couple of American snowboarders set out to conquer the mountains of Georgia, but, unfortunately, they meet there not only unbroken slopes, but also a mysterious enemy, which can be much more dangerous than natural disasters.

Katherine Winnick – The Protector thriller, in theaters February 11

Canadian Kateryna Anna Vinnitskaya, aka Katherine Vinnik, is proud of her Ukrainian roots and emphasizes them at the first opportunity. The star of the cult show “Vikings” and the owner of black belts in taekwondo and karate, attended Ukrainian Sunday school as a child and was an activist in “Plast”. Katherine began her career with roles in comedies and indie festival films, but her real success came with the role of Lagertha in the popular TV series Vikings, whose final season had just been released. But the talented Ukrainian woman has prepared for the finale of her show. In February, the action-thriller The Protector, from film producer Clint Eastwood, stars in theaters in theaters with Liam Neeson in the lead male role. Winnick plays the role of a federal agent and a relative of the hero who is struggling to help and be on the side of justice. The heroic image of a legal woman is exactly what is needed for the development of a Hollywood career.

Mila Kunis – Crime Comedy “Give Oak in Yuba County”, in theaters February 25









Her terribly charming “Very Bad Mommies” set real records in the Ukrainian box office, and in general, the native of Chernivtsi excels at comedy characters. Mila Kunis’s new film with a very telling title implies not only the difficulty of dying in some Yuba County in the United States, but also the inheritance of the tradition of absurd comedy in the spirit of the Coen brothers. In “Writing an Oak in Yuba County,” Mila plays an ambitious regional TV reporter with whom Oscar-winning older half-sister Allison Jenny shares her misfortune – her seemingly harmless husband is missing. What to do? Call the cops? No, you have to make a report first! But the story unexpectedly attracts not only the local police, but also criminals, and the most ordinary citizens, and even a local television star. What will come of this – we will find out in the very near future.

Vera Farmiga – sequel to “The Conjuring” and the appearance in the “Marvel Universe”

Oscar nominee and one of the most famous Ukrainian women in the world Vera Farmiga this year will not only return to one of her most famous roles, but also join the most important franchise of our time – the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third part of “The Conjuring” has the prefix “By the will of the devil”, which can only mean one thing – a married couple Ed and Lorraine Warren will have to fight their most dangerous enemy. The creators do not disclose the details of the plot and so far it is only known that it will be about a certain criminal convicted of murder, who claims to be possessed. Initially, the mystical horror was supposed to be released in September 2020, but due to the pandemic, the premiere was postponed until the summer of 2021. In addition, Vera has already started filming the mini-series Hawkeye for Disney + about Jeremy Renner’s character from the original Avengers cast. The studio promises that we will see the result this year. Our humble opinion: the more Vera Farmiga on large and small screens, the better.

Bonus: Milla Jovovich’s daughter in Black Widow

More recently, it became known that the daughter of Milla Jovovich, who was born in Kiev and director Paul US Anderson, Ever Gabo will appear in the future blockbuster of the Marvel studio “Black Widow” in the role of young Natasha Romanoff, whose role is always played by Scarlett Johansson. Fans took this information with a bang, because many of them have always seen in the role of the Black Widow not Scarlett, but Milla, given both her roots and her ability to be more than convincing in action scenes. Jovovich herself believes that her daughter inherited her talent rather from her grandmother, actress Galina Loginova, and does not hesitate to assert that despite her star status, both Mila’s mother and daughter are much stronger than her in terms of acting.

