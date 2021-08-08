Jason Sudeikis first commented on the reasons for the break with Olivia Wilde

Актеру понадобилось 8 месяцев, чтобы найти в себе силы рассказать о бывшей возлюбленной и ее новом романе с Гарри Стайлзом.

The 45-year-old actor broke the silence and spoke about the breakup with Olivia Wilde in an interview for GQ’s August issue, admitting that even he still has no complete clarity regarding the ending of their relationship.

“I will better understand why, it happened in a year, – said the actor, – and even better – in two, and even better – in five. And then this moment in my life will cease to be a book, and will become a chapter, a paragraph, a line, a word and, finally, just scribbles ”.

At the moment, the actor is trying to determine what he can learn about himself the newest, having lived through this story.

“This is an experience from which you either learn or find excuses,” explained Sudeikis. “You take on some responsibility for what you do, but you also try to get something out of it beyond the obvious.”

While it was clear at the time that Sudeikis and Wilde, who have two children in common, split in early 2020, the actor confirmed to GQ that they only canceled their seven-year engagement in November of that year.

Fast forward to January 2021 and remember how Wilde was seen holding hands with Harry Styles, with whom she worked on her film Don’t Worry Darling. And although the actress and singer kept the details of their relationship a secret, they were still seen together, enjoying the paparazzi’s attention to their public displays of affection while on vacation in Italy.

But the past year was not so bad for Sudeikis. In August 2020, his show “Ted Lasso” premiered on Apple TV +. Sudeikis won a Golden Globe for his appearance in the project, receiving an award for appearing in a virtual ceremony wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt made by his sister’s brand. As for the choice of such an image, many fans reasoned that the actor was depressed because of the breakup with Olivia. However, Sudeikis dispelled all the gossip, saying that he was neither high nor heartbroken at the time. He just didn’t want to wear the Tom Ford suit, which he was supposed to wear at the ceremony.









It is interesting that in the TV series “Ted Lasso” the hero, played by Sudeikis, is going through difficult times and goes through the difficulties of divorce.

“And yet these moments are in no way connected with each other. This is madness. Everything that happened in the first season was based on what happened earlier. Three years before that. Do you understand what I’m talking about? The story is longer than this period of my life, I hope. And everything I went through was experienced by millions of other people. It’s nice, right? This is humility in some form, ”said Sudeikis, emphasizing that the similarities with the show and his life have nothing to do with breaking up with Olivia, because the script was written before the couple divorced.

In fact, it was Wilde who made Sudeikm take on the role back in 2015.

At the moment, Sudeikis, who has been credited with having a relationship with co-star Kelly Hazel, admitted that it was a tough year for him, but he continues to push forward.