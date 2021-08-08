Jennifer Aniston became a grandmother for the first time

A long-awaited replenishment has taken place in the family of the famous Hollywood actress. Note that the “childish question” for Jennifer Aniston has always been painful.

All attempts of the famous American actress to get pregnant have not been crowned with success. For many years, Jennifer Aniston dreamed of heirs. But life has decreed otherwise. While still married to her first husband, Brad Pitt, the star of the comedy series Friends suffered a miscarriage, which was a real shock for her. But, fortunately, now Jen has a great opportunity to fulfill her maternal potential.

The other day, a joyful event happened in the actress’s family: her niece Eilish Melik gave birth to a long-awaited baby. Emaciated, but happy mom took a valuable shot in the hospital ward and proudly showed her newborn son to the subscribers of her personal microblog. The boy became a real gift for the artist’s loved ones, and now the aunt will be able to babysit the baby in her free time from filming.









The “Childhood Question” has surfaced repeatedly during Aniston’s interviews. At first, the blonde tried to avoid this topic. The situation was aggravated by the fact that at one time Pitt left her for Angelina Jolie, who gave him three biological heirs at once, and soon the couple acquired adopted children, gaining the status of a happy large family. In general, against the background of the cloudless happiness of the ex-faithful, Aniston had to endure many unpleasant moments.

And five years ago it became known about Pitt’s separation from Jolie. But even so much time later, the performers of the main roles in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” continue to share six children because of Angelina’s desire to receive sole custody of all the offspring. As for Jen, she resigned herself to the fact that she was never lucky enough to become a mother. The star is not discouraged and continues to charge numerous friends and fans with positive.