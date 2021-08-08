Jennifer Lawrence for a walk with her fiance Cook Maroney in New York

Jennifer Lawrence and Cook Maroney

28-year-old Jennifer Lawrence will soon marry 34-year-old gallerist Cook Maroney. In the meantime, preparations are underway for the wedding, the lovers enjoy each other’s company. Paparazzi photographed the couple in New York as Jennifer and Cook walked to a spa in Manhattan’s Soho district.

The star of the movie “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” (Dark Phoenix) chose on this day a feminine and romantic look, which consisted of a white top, shoes to match, pink pleated skirt and the same shade of a handbag on a chain. On the ring finger of the left hand of the actress sparkled a ring that Cook gave her on the day of her engagement in February.



Lawrence and Maroni held hands and laughed a lot. They stopped by one of the restaurants for lunch before going to the spa.

Jennifer is seen to be happy with Cook. The observation and her words from the interview confirm.

He is my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. Fortunately, there are documents for this. When you meet love, say, “You can’t leave” – told Lawrence to reporters.







