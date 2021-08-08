Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrate US Independence Day with their son

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel with their son Silas

Among the celebrities who celebrated US Independence Day yesterday were 38-year-old Justin Timberlake and his 37-year-old wife Jessica Biel. And the star couple was accompanied by their four-year-old son Silas.

Do you think we have enough flags?

– asked the subscribers the actress, who not only put on a belt bag (by the way, she especially liked her fans, who immediately expressed a desire to buy the same one) and a jacket with national symbols, but also took two small flags with her. Justin, following the tradition on this day, by all means add some detail to his image in the colors of the national flag, he took red and blue balloons. At the same time, there was something to please my son.

The couple celebrated on July 4, apparently, in the fresh air. They were dressed very comfortably and comfortably, but nevertheless, they could not have fun until the evening – Silas was so tired that his mother had to take him in her arms. I must say that the couple’s son had very long hair for a long time, but this time he appeared with a short haircut, which, of course, did not go unnoticed.

Oh no, did you cut his hair?

Jessica Biel with her son Silas









In the comments to the publication of Bill, subscribers, however, not only congratulated the star family on the holiday, but also remembered her recent meeting with activist Robert Francis Kennedy, Jr., who opposes vaccinations. And for the most part, they supported the star who stands for safe vaccinations and medical freedom.

Thank you for fighting for our medical freedom!

– thanked her fans.