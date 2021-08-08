Jessica Biel at the Los Angeles Premiere of Limetown

Jessica Biel

Limetown premiered yesterday in Los Angeles. The leading actress, 37-year-old Jessica Biel, also came to present the new show to the public.

For photographers, the star posed in an intricate outfit from Louis Vuitton, consisting of a black leather skirt and a multicolored silk blouse with a white pleated frill. The image of Justin Timberlake’s husband was complemented by brown heeled boots, a small clutch and jewelry from Bvlgari.







In the series, directed by Rebecca Thomas, who also worked on Stranger Things, Bill played a journalist named Leah Haddock. She will have to solve the mystery of the disappearance of 300 people at the Neuroscience Research Center in Tennessee. The first two episodes will air today, October 16, via Facebook Watch. In total, 10 episodes were included in the first season of the series.

At the premiere of the new series, Jessica Biel appeared alone – Justin Timberlake could not keep her company. But to her post on Instagram, in which she announced the show, he left a comment and called his wife his love, and also noted that the series with her participation would literally make a splash.

In an interview after the Limetown premiere, Beal admitted in an interview with reporters that she had long known that Justin is the very person with whom she wants to connect her life.









Before we got married, I thought that this is the person with whom I want to be in the same boat when we reach the river rapids, because then we will have to hold on very tightly,

– she said.



Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel