Keira Knightley at the premiere of “Miss Bad Behavior” in London

Keira Knightley

Yesterday in London the premiere of the film “Miss Bad Behavior” (Misbehavior), which was directed by Philipa Lawthorpe, who was previously known to the audience for work on the series “Crown”, “Call the Midwife” and many others, took place.

The event was attended by 34-year-old Keira Knightley, who played one of the main roles in the film. The actress came out in a snow-white dress from her favorite brand Chanel, decorated with lace and a belt with a sparkling buckle. The actress’s look was complemented by black Roger Vivier sandals and large sparkling earrings.

Keira Knightley

In addition to Kira, the premiere also featured other key actors in Miss Bad Behavior – Sookie Waterhouse, Keely Howes and Gugu Embata-Ro. Together, they happily posed for reporters in the press room and happily communicated with fans.

Sookie Waterhouse and Keira Knightley Gugu Embata-Ro and Keira Knightley

The world premiere of the film “Miss Bad Behavior” is scheduled for March 12, and the film will reach Russia only in a month – from April 23 it will be possible to watch it on the big screens of our country. The film tells about women who decided on a serious adventure – to disrupt the Miss World beauty pageant in London in 1970. Kira in the film played the role of feminist Sally Alexander (this topic is very close to the actress herself), who is the leader of the women’s movement. By the way, in one of the recent interviews, the actress announced that she no longer plans to act naked – you can find out more about this here.









Gugu Embata-Ro, Keely Howes, Keira Knightley and Sookie Waterhouse Keira Knightley