Keira Knightley, Elton John, Kate Winslet, Naomi Campbell and others starred in a video in support of paramedics

Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Naomi Campbell, Daniel Craig, David Beckham and many other British celebrities have paid tribute to all UK healthcare professionals who are risking their lives now in the fight against coronavirus.

Celebrities starred in a video that was released on YouTube to emphasize their respect for doctors, nurses, nurses and everyone who now works on the front lines, fighting for the lives of patients. The author of the video was the husband of Claudia Schiffer, British director and producer Matthew Vaughn.

The video begins with a speech by the Chief Medical Officer of England, Ruth May, who also thanked all the UK NHS staff and all those who support them.

I know that messages of gratitude and support mean a lot to our employees, no matter who they come from. But when so many celebrities go out of their way to show their appreciation, it gives a special boost.

This is the biggest challenge the NHS has ever faced, and gratitude to those who work hard to save lives every day is more important than ever, so I am confident that everyone will benefit from uplifting music to stay awake. spirit.



Naomi Campbell

David Beckham

The first of the stars to appear in the frame was Sir Elton John, who, holding a sheet with the words “Thank you to the staff of the National Health Service of Great Britain”, thanked them for their work.









You are our heroes, and we thank each of you. Thanks,

– said Elton John.



Daniel Craig

Benedict Cumberbatch