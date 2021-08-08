Kim Kardashian responded to rumors of a new relationship after divorce: June 21, 2021, 18:19

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian responded to rumors of a new relationship after her divorce from popular rapper Kanye West, Tengrinews.kz reports.

The model shared the details of her personal life in a new episode of the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which is available on YouTube.

Earlier in the media, the star was credited with relationships with CNN host Wang Jones and hip-hop artist Maluma. However, Kim herself denied such statements.

“I don’t meet any of them. I saw Maluma several times in Miami, he is a good guy. And Wang even wrote to me:” This rumor has provoked so many new dates in my life, and I am so grateful! “- said the model.









Earlier it became known that Kanye West had an affair with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

Recall that Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West at the end of February this year after seven years of marriage. The media wrote that the couple’s divorce was as peaceful as possible. After the divorce, Kanye took as many as 500 pairs of sneakers, he also decided to stop direct contact with Kim and changed his phone numbers.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got married in 2014. The couple are raising four children. For Kardashians, this was the third divorce.

