“People laughed at this – no one understood how serious it was.”







REX / Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart











Co-star of the 30-year-old actress in The Happiest Season, 36-year-old Aubrey Plaza, let slip in an interview with Stephen Colbert that Kristen Stewart contracted the coronavirus in February, in the midst of filming in Pittsburgh. Then COVID-19 had not yet developed into a pandemic, so no one attached much importance to this.









“COVID-19 was on our set, Kristen got sick. Well, we didn’t know that yet. Many fell ill. It was the last week of February, then they started talking about the coronavirus, but people kind of laughed at it – no one understood how serious everything was. I didn’t get sick, thank God, ”Aubrey shared. Until Kristen commented on her words.

Among celebrities, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Pink with a young son, Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson with his wife and children, Kanye West, Olga Kurylenko and others have also had coronavirus. In the British royal family, COVID-19 has made it to Prince Charles and rumored to be Prince William. In October, Kenzo founder Kenzo Takada passed away due to infection.