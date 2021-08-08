Kristen Stewart Presents New Chanel Collection | Vogue Ukraine

Chanel Fashion House continues its successful collaboration with actress Kristen Stewart, who has been the ambassador of this French brand for several years. Karl Lagerfeld was very fond of the star of the films “High Life” and “Personal Shopper”, who called her a real person and admired her modernity. Virginie Viard, now Chanel’s creative director, also sees Stewart as the brand’s ideal heroine today. The actress’s new work for Chanel is the shooting of the advertising campaign for the latest Métiers d’art collection, which was shown to the public at the end of 2020 at the Château de Chenonceau.

Through the lens of Jurgen Teller, Kristen Stewart tries on key images from a collection that was inspired by the decoration of this castle and the activities of Catherine de Medici who lived here. One of the main roles in the collection is assigned to black, which is also associated with the Medici. After the death of Henry II, she mostly wore black clothes, and the people even called her the “black bride”. Working with black has become a real challenge for the artisans working on the Metiers D’Art collections, because their work had to be even more skillful and complex so that it could be seen against a dark monochromatic background.









In the advertising campaign, Stewart just poses in several images in black, which you just want to consider when zooming in or in motion.