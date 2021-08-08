Kristen Stewart was filmed with young actors. Photo

American actress Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in the biopic “Spencer”, was photographed by the paparazzi with the young actors. It is known that the boys came to the set, because they will be the ones to embody Princes William and Harry on the screen.

So, in the published frame, you can see how the 30-year-old actress gets out of the car along with two young stars. Writes about this edition of the Daily Mail (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page).

Kristen was wearing a dark blue elongated jacket, light jeans, a baseball cap, and a cream jumper.

The film tells about one of the most dramatic moments in the life of Princess Diana. In the story, Lady Dee will spend Christmas weekend in 1991 with the royal family. It is in Norfolk that the princess decides to part ways with Charles.

By the way, the director of the drama “Spencer” was Pablo Larrain, who offered Kristen Stewart the role of Princess Diana. Filming takes place in Germany and the UK, and is expected to launch in the fall of 2021. 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death.

