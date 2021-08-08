Kylie Jenner accused of bullying

Одной из самых популярных женщин мира нужно еще учиться, как вести себя прилично. Или нет?

Popular blogger and Tik-Tok star Victoria Vanna accused Kylie Jenner of being harshly bullied by one of the many Kardashian girls in the past. However, Kylie Jenner sharply rejected the model’s attacks that she was bullied on the set during the filming of the clip of the rap artist and part-time ex-boyfriend Kylie.

“It never happened,” Jenner wrote on Instagram in response to the accusations made by model Victoria Vanna.

The 26-year-old in a Tik-Tok video last week talked about how Kylie and her girlfriends mocked her and made fun of her dancing style during the filming of rapper Tyga’s “Ice Cream Man” music video back in 2015.

“As soon as I left the frame, she looked me over from head to toe, began to whisper, point her finger, and laugh at the way I dance.”

The model admitted that this behavior greatly upset her, and made her leave the site in tears.

“I went outside, but Kylie and her friends followed me. They walked over to her Rolls-Royce. I remember now that there was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. I had the impression that they were following me and following me. They sat there and ate food from McDonald’s. When I walked by, I heard them literally laughing at me and pointing their fingers at me. After that they all continued to talk about me as well. “

Victoria added that at the time she was incredibly happy to have the opportunity to see the star Kylie, but it all ended in gratuitous bullying and shame.

Bath added that the performer Tyga, with whom Kylie was dating at that time, tried to console the girl by admitting that Jenner behaves intimidating with everyone and is just a bitch in herself. Of course, Jenner rejected such claims.









As for the reaction of fans, Kylie’s statement that this never happened was received by the public sharply negative.

“Kylie, we know what it was, baby. But everything is fine, because we understand that it was a long time ago, ”wrote one of the users of the social network.

Victoria, in turn, admitted that she decided to share her past experience of communication with Kylie, because all this is long gone, and she does not hold a grudge against the star.