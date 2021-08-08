Kylie Jenner reveals what prompted her to use spies

Celebrity admitted that an unsuccessful comment pushed her to contouring









The first kiss can be the beginning of something bright and good, or give rise to complexes for life. It was with the last option that Kylie Jenner’s first kiss ended. Due to the unfortunate comment of her first boyfriend, the girl began to swing her lips. This celebrity admitted during the first part of the reunion of the main characters of the show “The Kardashian Family”.

“I think my love for makeup started with my lack of confidence that my lips were attractive … I had really small lips and I never thought about it until I kissed for the first time. One guy told me that I am so good at kissing, but my lips are so small or something. Since then, I felt like I didn’t feel like kissing, ”said the 23-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

It all started with cosmetics and lip contouring with their natural contour, then it came to fillers and lip contouring and was fixed with its own cosmetics brand Kylie Cosmetics.

“I was insecure because some guy said something to me once. Then I got carried away with make-up, because the accentuated lips made me self-confident, ”said the celebrity, adding that now this complex is gone.

