lover of the actress shocked his appearance, details, latest news, read online, fashion :: Show business :: Days.ru

Boyfriend Megan Fox was horrified by the fashion trend. Musician Machine Gun Kelly has resorted to the help of specialists.

The latest trend in men’s manicure is to leave it long or build up the nail on the little finger. The guy of the Hollywood star has already gone to a beauty salon. On the web, they say that rapper Colson Baker resorted to building up.

The sight of a young man shocked many followers. Apparently, the fashion to decorate nails in every possible way is finally included in the male routine – now only the stars.

Note that until recently, many were horrified by the sight of nails painted with colored gel polish on the representatives of the stronger sex. It is interesting that earlier the nail on the little finger was grown by Masons and aristocrats to show that they do not work with their hands.









By the way, even the great Alexander Pushkin wore a long nail on his little finger. Later, the fashionable trend among aristocrats was picked up by card cheaters, authorities and just those who wanted to feel “cool”.

Note that Megan Fox is trying to match her new lover. The artist wants to look stylish against the background of her fashionable boyfriend, but her fashion experiments sometimes fail.

