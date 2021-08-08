Makeup from Selena Gomez, anti-stress creams and other beauty novelties :: Beauty :: RBC Style

Find out what makes the new collection created by Selena Gomez special, where to find long-lasting makeup products, and how to cope with dull complexions and restore natural radiance to the skin.

Estée Lauder Introduces Perfectionist Pro Intensive Essence Ampoule

The new “Fast Skin Tone Equalization” product has a highly concentrated composition that promotes rapid skin renewal. Each of the four ampoules contains a weightless emulsion with powerful active ingredients: Vitamin C to fight blemishes and improve skin tone, Vitamin E for softness and smoothness, and Licorice extract to soothe skin and fight redness while reducing sensitivity.

Henderson will create a line of cosmetics in collaboration with customers

The Russian brand is launching a project in which any buyer can participate. Those interested are invited to take a survey on the company’s website. The answers will help French lab Cadentia develop natural-based products that will hit Henderson showrooms in September. It will be possible to follow the creation process on the website and in the brand’s social networks.

“We chose the creation of a cosmetic line as a pilot project for a reason,” notes Henderson. – Cosmetics are easy to adapt to specific consumer needs. For us, this is a fresh look at the creation of a collection, as well as for the entire Russian fashion retail. Therefore, we really count on the support of the client audience. “

Selena Gomez presents Rare Beauty brand

On July 1, a new brand created by a popular singer will appear in Sephora and Il De Bote stores. The cosmetic line includes primers, foundations, matte liquid eyeliner, lip balms and lipsticks, as well as a refreshing mist, pencils, eyebrow gel and more. It took Gomez about three years to develop products and formulas with the Rare Beauty team.

Starting with the first Rare Beauty product sold, 1% of all sales will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund. The company has an ambitious goal of raising $ 100 million over ten years to help low-income people get psychological help.

The center of cosmetology and aesthetics “Embassy of Beauty” celebrated its 25th anniversary

The famous center of cosmetology and aesthetics (Tverskoy blvd, 26) celebrated its anniversary on a grand scale. The concept of the holiday was built around spring Paris and life in pink. Blooming arches and photo zones, the performance of the magician Alexander Samoilenko and the French chanson performed by Victoria Giessen and Shalman-Band created the right atmosphere, and the final chord was a multi-tiered cake representing Paris in miniature.

The Embassy of Beauty became one of the first professional centers for cosmetology and aesthetics in Moscow and is still popular today. They come here for exclusive treatments based on French cosmetics Biologique Recherche, caring procedures with Swiss cosmetics Methode Cholley, algae wraps, Nuvola floating, massages, hardware body shaping methods, as well as hardware, aesthetic and injection cosmetology and much more.

Vichy Launches Minéral 89 Probiotic Fractions Firming & Revitalizing Serum Concentrate

The daily stressors that metropolitan residents are most susceptible to weaken the protective barrier, slowing down the skin’s regeneration process. This results in a dull complexion, decreased elasticity, fine lines and uneven skin tone.

To cope with these problems, a formula based on the probiotic fraction was developed. It took 25 years to develop the formula. The composition of the serum is supplemented with an antioxidant vitamin and Vichy volcanic thermal water. With regular use, the skin will regain its healthy appearance, natural radiance, its elasticity will increase, and fine wrinkles will be noticeably reduced.









Sky Iceland has developed Nordic Renewal Pre & Probiotic Cream for a healthy glow

To restore the skin balance, make the complexion glow and preserve youth are the tasks of the new nourishing cream, which is designed to fight the effects of stress, bad ecology and ultraviolet radiation. The fast absorbing formula helps maintain and improve the skin microbiome with powerful ingredients.

The composition includes planktonic thermal water, rich in calcium, magnesium, selenium and silicon dioxide; triple probiotic complex; hyaluronic acid and the brand’s signature complex based on Icelandic glacier water with six minerals and arctic cloudberry and cranberry seed oils. Thanks to molecular oxygen, the components enter the deepest layers of the skin, restoring its youthful radiance.

Kilian launches two best-selling shower gels

Two popular fragrances: Straight to Heaven, white cristal and Good girl gone Bad by Kilian formed the basis of the French brand’s bath collection. The first composition is known for the sensual notes of sweet dark rum, softened by vanilla and dried fruit. The fragrance dies down and reveals a spicy touch of patchouli and fresh cedar.

The innocent and seductive fragrance Good girl gone Bad by Kilian is loved by notes of orange blossom, May rose absolute and osmanthus, accentuated by sweet apricot. They are replaced by a floral explosion of tuberose absolute, jasmine and narcissus.









The formula of the gels has been developed for several years so that the components do not violate the perfume composition. As a result, the gel not only perfectly cleanses and moisturizes the skin, but also leaves a pleasant scent on it.

Ansaligy body care line replenished with shower gel with pomegranate

The simultaneous deep cleansing and moisturizing of the skin is the main task of the shower gel. Specialists of the Russian brand Ansaligy have chosen as a cleansing component plant particles of luffa, which gently cleanse pores, increase tone, remove dead skin particles and promote the best penetration of oxygen into cells.

Pomegranate oil, rich in ellagic acid, has become a nourishing and moisturizing ingredient. This powerful antioxidant fights free radicals and the signs of aging, deeply nourishes the skin and helps to improve its firmness and elasticity.

Dear Dahlia presented a collection of lipsticks Lip Paradise Intense Satin

The novelty not only gives the lips a rich, long-lasting color, but also cares for them. The vegan formula includes herbal ingredients such as rice bran wax rich in vitamins and minerals, dahlia extract and natural oils to nourish the skin without causing dryness or flaking. One coat of lipstick is enough to give your lips an even and smooth finish with a satin finish.

Kiko Milano has released a collection of Dolce Diva makeup in the style of the 1960s

The new summer collection will help create a sensual look in 1960s style. To do this, you will need several products: Perfecting Face Fluid SPF 50 and UVA, Fresh Feel Foundation SPF 30 or Powder Foundation SPF 50, Fresh Feel Setting Powder, Baked Blush Trio, Cushion Glam Cushion Highlighter or Baked Bronzer and Protecting Lip Balm SPF 20.

The main plus of the collection: waterproof formulas with SPF protection will last throughout the day both in the city and on the beach.