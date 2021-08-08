Media: Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a child

A 52-year-old Hollywood star, best known for Friends and The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston wants to adopt a child. Sources claim that the actress has already begun the process of applying for custody.

According to the tabloid The Mirror, citing an anonymous source, the actress shared her plans during the filming of a special episode of Friends. Aniston said that she dreamed of having a child back in 2004. It was several months before the painful breakup with actor Brad Pitt. Then Jennifer in an interview with The Guardian said that she was ready to become a mother. “It’s time. The time has come. You know, I think you can work with the baby, I think you can work during pregnancy, I think you can do it all. So I’m just looking forward to slowing down the pace, ”said the star over 15 years ago.









In 2020, Aniston said in another interview, “I hear laughter, I see children running.” This fueled adoption rumors. The tabloids write that the actress began the adoption process last year with the support of her colleague Courteney Cox. According to unverified reports, the actress chose a girl from the Mexican orphanage Casa Hogar Sion. Aniston has been supporting the shelter for a long time. There is information that the adoption process will end in June.