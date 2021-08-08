Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher on a walk with children: new photos

Mila Kunis with children / Ashton Kutcher

Previously, fresh photos of 37-year-old Mila Kunis and 42-year-old Ashton Kutcher with children, taken by the paparazzi, regularly appeared on the network, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their walks have noticeably decreased in the last six months. Yesterday, reporters still managed to photograph a star family in a park in Los Angeles.

Mila and Ashton, along with their six-year-old daughter Wyatt, three-year-old son Dimitri and a friend, walked along the forest and enjoyed the fresh air. Despite the fact that no other people were seen near the family, they did not neglect the security measures and went for a walk wearing protective masks.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher with children and a friend

Kunis and Kutcher have just returned to Los Angeles with their children. They spent the entire quarantine on the ocean coast in their mansion in the city of Carpinteria. On self-isolation, the star couple regularly contacted fans through social networks and did not forget to express gratitude to doctors and representatives of other services who were at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus. Mila and Ashton also involved children in this process: once they drew a poster on which they appealed to everyone who conscientiously continued to do their work in the midst of the pandemic.

Thanks for everything you do, – read the inscription on the poster.

Mila Kunis with her son Dimitri and daughter Wyatt

Recall that at the end of spring, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put up for sale their house, located in the elite area of ​​Beverly Hills. The celebrity couple decided to part with the real estate, because in the very near future they are preparing with their children to move into another spacious house located in the same area.









Ashton Kutcher