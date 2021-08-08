Natalie Portman returns to filming Thor to play a goddess

Natalie Portman starred in the fourth part of the superhero saga about the Scandinavian god Thor – “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The actress was spotted on the set of the film.

Our first look of Natalie Portman reprising her role as Jane Foster aka The Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/m1xHj7vkJa – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 5, 2021

A short video appeared on the network in which two men lift Portman’s understudy using a special design. At this moment, she begins to move her arms and legs unnaturally, and also to depict convulsions. Probably, at this moment, an episode was filmed during which some forces will act on the character of Portman.

Video of Natalie Portman’s stunt double on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder today (bigtimegeek on IG) pic.twitter.com/42lDBURZ0U – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 5, 2021







Recall that Portman plays the role of one of Thor’s love interests – Jane Foster, Ph.D. The main storyline of the new film will be the transformation of the heroine into the Woman-Thor.

Some more pictures of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder from the other day (photos from @nportmanbr) pic.twitter.com/oI45GN2CMT – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 6, 2021

Earlier participation in the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” was confirmed by several actors. So, in the fourth part of the saga about the Scandinavian god, the heroes of another film of the Marvel Universe “Guardians of the Galaxy” will appear – Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord, and Sean Gunn, who plays the role of Rocket’s raccoon. Christian Bale will also take part in the film. This was stated by Tessa Thompson, who played the role of Valkyrie in the previous parts of the saga. According to her, Bale got the role of the villain.

The new film about Thor is directed and written by Taika Waititi. Prior to that, he worked on the film Thor: Ragnarok, which is considered the best part of the saga.