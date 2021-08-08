New girlfriend Brian Austin Green spoke about his relationship with Megan Fox after breaking up

Sunday, August 8, 2021
    For several months now, 47-year-old Brian Austin Green has been dating 35-year-old Sharna Burgess, known for the show “Dancing with the Stars.” The lovers confirmed their status in early January by publishing pictures from a joint trip to a hot resort. In a new interview, the dancer opened up about the affair with the star of the series “Beverly Hills, 90210” and his relationship with ex-lover Megan Fox.




    “He is a wonderful father. He and his wife – m, ex-wife – raised wonderful children. They did an amazing job, they are sweet, kind and considerate, – shared Sharna on an Australian talk show. “I think they are doing a great job with this whole situation. I am grateful that I was able to fit into their world. “

    Megan and Brian are the parents of three sons – 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Jornie. The separation of the actors became known last spring. They have been married for over ten years. Fox is now happily in a relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker. According to insiders, the stars are already living together.




