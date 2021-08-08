https://sputnik.by/20210518/Po-sosedstvu-s-Megan-Markl-Ariana-Grande-tayno-vyshla-zamuzh-1047647545.html

Next door to Meghan Markle: Ariana Grande secretly married

Next door to Meghan Markle: Ariana Grande secretly married

One of the most popular pop stars in the United States became the wife of a simple realtor and did it as discreetly as possible – without prying eyes and special pomp.

Ariana Grande

Megan Markle

American pop singer Ariana Grande surprised loyal fans: the Instagram star secretly tied the knot with realtor Dalton Gomez. Not even five months after Grande announced her engagement on Instagram microblogging, posting happy pictures with her boyfriend-sales agent of the elite real estate. And although many did not believe that the wedding would take place, the singer decided to surprise everyone and did not even begin to arrange a special celebration. Grande got married without much pomp: a chamber ceremony took place in the singer's mansion in Montecito, located next to the house of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. would have thought that Grande would give up a chic wedding dress, a squad of bridesmaids, a huge number of celebrities and a concert until the morning? But there are rumors that the new lover changed the singer a lot. "Yes, they got married. It was a small and extremely intimate celebration, attended by less than 20 people. The whole space was saturated with love, and the couple and their family were in seventh heaven." – told the official representative of the 27-year-old pop star to People.

