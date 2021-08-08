Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after eight years of relationship

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde, 36, and Jason Sudeikis, 45, have split up after spending eight years together. The gap occurred at the beginning of the year, but this became known only now. A source close to the Hollywood couple said that Olivia and Jason broke up without scandals and are now raising two common children together.

The breakup happened at the beginning of the year. Everything went peacefully, and now they are raising children together. Children have always been a top priority in their relationship,

– said an anonymous person in an interview with People.

The parting of Wilde and Sudeikis came as a surprise to many fans, because back in August, the actor in one of the interviews very touchingly recalled their first kiss with Olivia.

At that moment, I had a premonition that I would never kiss anyone again but her,

– Jason shared then.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis met in 2011 on the set of Saturday Night Live, and only began dating a few months after that. In an interview, the actress recalled that then Jason did not even take her phone number. Sudeikis himself later explained that he had heard from friends that Wilde was not free, and therefore did not take any action.

I met Jason, and he completely fascinated me. He is an amazing dancer and I love it when people dance beautifully! But he didn’t even recognize my number! Over the next six months, we bumped into each other constantly. This happened exactly until the moment when my friend came up to him and said: “This is Olivia’s number, contact her.” This is how our romance began,

Olivia and Jason started dating in November 2011. In January 2013, the star couple got engaged, but it never came to a wedding. In 2014, Wilde and Sudeikis had a son, Otis, and two years later, their daughter Daisy was born.

Children of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis