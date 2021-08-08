Roman holidays: all the images of Kim Kardashian in Italy | Vogue Ukraine

While the whole world is discussing the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, the star does not seem to be sad. The other day, Kim went to Italy and arranged a busy Roman vacation. In just a few days, Kardashian managed to demonstrate 5 new images. The star has already got used to the fact that each of her outfits becomes the subject of discussion in the press, but this time the style that Kim chose for an Italian holiday exceeded all expectations.

Kim Kardashian

Kim began her journey with a walk around the Colosseum. To do this, the star chose one of her favorite pairs of shoes – Yeezy wedge flip flops. Judging by the length of the walk, these shoes are really comfortable. Kim complemented the look with a white knitted bodysuit from the Ukrainian brand Bevza and sports shorts by Walter Van Beirendonck. Of the accessories, Kardashian relied on futuristic Balenciaga sunglasses and a Bea Bongiasca choker necklace.

Kim Kardashian

For a dinner look at the family restaurant Saluneria Roscioli, Kim needed the world’s tiniest cardigan with only one button, a Clio Peppiatt leather miniskirt covered with a dragon and sequins, and a pair of red Prada mules. Kim’s impeccable appearance literally meant that everything was fine with her.









Kim Kardashian

The next outfit that the star tried on was a brown slip dress, a mini cardigan and Greek-style sandals. The image was completed by a cap and colored glasses. You’d think Kim went to the party in this outfit, but no, it was the look to meet Kim Jones at Fendi headquarters. Meanwhile, for the party, Kim prepared a different, no less spectacular image. In the evening, the star changed into a mini dress with thin spaghetti straps John Galliano, decorated with a ripe cherry print. The sandals remained the same, but the star decided to change the cap.

Kim Kardashian

Stylist Avigail Collins, who replaced Veneda Carter, was responsible for all the images of the Kardashians in Italy. Kim’s every outfit in Rome has attracted a lot of attention, but her provocative dress from the Barragán fall-winter 2020/2021 collection, worn during a trip to the Vatican with Kate and Lila Moss, has become Kim’s most talked about outing to date. An almost transparent white dress, with strategic cutouts and a fitted silhouette, looked bold and sexy. Kim complemented the look with minimalist sandals and sunglasses. However, to visit St. Peter’s Basilica or the Sistine Chapel, a certain dress code must be followed. This applies even to the most famous names in the world. So, before Kardashian could enjoy the splendor of sacred architecture, she had to put on a black coat over a lace dress.