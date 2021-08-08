Salma Hayek shares beach shots following allegations of botox abuse

Salma Hayek

53-year-old Salma Hayek has been in films for 30 years and continues to look great. In addition, the actress is confident and has acquired immunity to criticism, so after the recent attacks on Instagram about artificial rejuvenation, she continued to post beach vacation shots on the social network.

Today she was photographed in a black swimsuit Alexander McQueen against the backdrop of a rocky cliff, sitting in a boat. The star did not say exactly where she spent the day. Perhaps she spends time on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, where she often rests, or maybe the photo is generally archived.

Yesterday Salma joked about the suspicion of using Botox. One of the followers, in a commentary on Hayek’s selfie, accused her of abuse of beauty injections.

I don’t have Botox, but thanks for the advice, otherwise I already thought that maybe it’s time, – she answered with humor.

Earlier in an interview, she repeatedly rejected artificial rejuvenation.

I don’t believe in Botox, especially when it is injected so early. People destroy themselves. I take no risks when it comes to beauty. Plastic surgery, in my opinion, is a huge risk. I am very conservative in my appearance, She said.







