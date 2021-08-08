Selena Gomez on retirement, rehab and the search for love, HELLO! Russia

A couple of days before the release of the new mini-album Revelación 28-year-old Selena Gomez became the main character of the new issue of Vogue. Many have already called it historical: the cover was shot by Nadine Izhevere, a London-based photographer of Jamaican-Nigerian origin. Nadine became the first black woman to make an American Vogue cover.

The shooting in Spanish style was accompanied by a large interview with Selena, in which various topics were raised – from creativity to mental health. In particular, Selena hinted that she would like to end her musical career soon due to the lack of response from the audience:

It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t take you seriously. I’ve had moments when I said to myself, “What’s the point in this? Why do I keep doing this?” I felt that the song Lose You to Love Me is the best song I have ever released. But for some people, this is still not enough. I think there are many people who like my music. And for this I am very grateful to them. I keep trying and I think the next time I write an album, things will be different. I want to try another release before I retire.

The singer released her debut album Kiss & Tell in 2009. Later, she recorded three solo records, two of which took the first line of the Billboard-200 charts, and two releases as part of the Selena Gomez & the Scene group. Selena hinted that she would like to grow into an acting role, but she was tired of the “Disney girl” types:

I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do yet. I want to get those roles with which I will need help. I can’t wait for the director to see that I’m capable of something that no one has ever seen.









Selena also remembered a period in her life when she was treated in a rehabilitation clinic. Several years ago, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease – systemic lupus erythematosus, due to which the singer’s body produces antibodies that attack healthy cells. In September 2017, Selena Gomez admitted that she had been transplanted kidney close friend of Francia Raisa, as multiple courses of chemotherapy did not help. And in the fall of 2018, she was admitted to the hospital. with a nervous breakdownwhen I learned that lupus began to affect the transplanted kidney. Discharged it is only for the New Year. Later, mental health problems continued to remind of themselves: in November 2019, Selena had a panic attack at the American Music Awards.

I knew that I could not live on until I learned to listen to myself when I really needed help …

When Selena was diagnosed a year ago bipolar disorder, she limited her time on social networks – by the way, she talked about the problem of Internet addiction in her other interview for WSJ last January:

I woke up one morning and took a look at my Instagram like most people do. Then I realized that I had had enough. I’m tired of reading terrible things, tired of watching other people’s lives. After leaving social networks, I instantly felt freedom. I was only concerned with my life and was incredibly happy because of it.

Only in passing did the girl mention how difficult her relationship with Justin Bieber, with whom she broke up in 2018, was:

I started thinking about my relationship and asked myself the question: “What am I doing with my life? It turns into an endless spiral”…

And she added that she wants to find a person who will be interested in her, regardless of her popularity: