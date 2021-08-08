Selena Gomez responded to rumor about romance with colleague Aaron Dominguez

Selena Gomez, 28, has commented on the rumors that surfaced after she was spotted alongside Aaron Dominguez. As it turned out, the stars are filming together in the series Murders in the same building in New York. Fans suggested that colleagues are romantically involved. “We only work together. I think people are interested in the fact that I am young and not connected with anyone in a relationship. In fact, I’m grateful to be free now, ”Selena says in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Rumors emerged after several frames in which the stars are holding hands and hugging. As it turned out, Gomez and Dominguez were filmed by the paparazzi during the filming process – a strictly professional relationship between the on-screen couple. It is worth saying that Selena does not like to talk about her personal life and share any details with fans. Now the press has a lot of questions for Selena after her announcement about the possible end of her musical career.









Gomez recently released the Spanish-language album Revelación and shared her emotions about the event. “There would be no Spanish album if I just kept going at the same rhythm as my life and fulfilling all the other obligations. A few years ago, I would never have taken this opportunity because of uncertainty, ”says the singer in an interview.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko