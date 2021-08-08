Show Gwyneth Paltrow and “Doctor Dolittle” with Robert Downey Jr. were among the worst TV and film performances

The online resource Metacritic presented lists of the worst film and television projects of 2020, which received the lowest critical ratings. Among the films, this title was given to the comedy mockumentary “Reality Queen!” with Julia Fay West and Denise Richards. On the second line of the anti-rating was the picture “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” with Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons, on the third – the melodrama “After. Chapter 2 “with Dylan Sprouse.

The comedy horror “Nanny. Queen of the Damned, David Ayer’s crime thriller Kicking Debts with Shia LaBeouf, the Until Morning thriller with Bruce Willis, and Doctor Dolittle’s Amazing Journey with Robert Downey Jr. as a veterinarian who understands animal language.

Among the most unsuccessful TV shows were the ten-episode-canceled Fox sitcom Exceed with Jason Biggs, Hulu’s superhero series Helstrom, the dramedy Duchess with Katherine Ryan and Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Lab for Netflix.

Earlier, the IMDb website named the top ten TV series that were most popular with users in 2020. The top includes “Boys”, “Paper House” and “Darkness”.







