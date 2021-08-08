Sienna Miller, Emily Blunt and others at the screening of the film “Woman on Fire” in London

Sienna Miller and Emily Blunt

A special screening of American Woman, which premiered last summer, took place in London yesterday. Couldn’t miss this event and 37-year-old Sienna Miller, who played the main role in the film. Her close friend and colleague, 36-year-old actress Emily Blunt, came to support the star. Celebrities were clearly very happy to see each other – on the red carpet, they willingly posed together, hugging and sincerely smiling in public.

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, came to see the film.



The film follows a 32-year-old woman (Sienna Miller) and her teenage daughter (Skye Ferreira) who one day informs her mother that she is expecting a baby. Having recovered from the shock, the heroine Miller soon becomes overjoyed and looks forward to the birth of her grandson. However, after the baby is born, his mother disappears, leaving the newborn with a young grandmother. Left with the baby in her arms, the heroine Miller is raising a child alone and trying to find out where her daughter has disappeared. The events of the film unfold over the course of 11 years.

The other day, by the way, the premiere of another film with Miller’s participation took place – the film “21 Bridges” (21 Bridges), which has already been released in Russia.











Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller

Anna Wintour and Emily Blunt

